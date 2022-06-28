Basin Street Jazz Band to kick off Concerts in the Park Series

On Wednesday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m., Basin Street Jazz Band will kick off the Concerts in the Park Series, hosted by the Tioga Arts Council and sponsored, in part, by the Town of Owego. The band will perform America’s original art form, Jazz.

Stay after the concert for fireworks at 9:30 p.m. All this will be held at the bandshell in Hickories Park. Be sure to bring a chair. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front St. in Owego and the fireworks will be moved to the following week’s concert.

Future concerts include Jess Novak and Ben Wayne on July 6, Tom Jolu on July 13, Hotdogs and Gin on July 20, John Manfredi Band on July 27, and Next to Kin on Aug. 3. All shows, except for the June 29 show, run from 7 to 9 p.m.

For more information, email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com or call (607) 687-0785.