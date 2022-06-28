Fourth of July Celebration taking place in Candor

Since 1873, Candor has celebrated Independence Day. This year the festivities begin on Thursday, June 30 with Wheelock Rides opening at 6 p.m. at the Candor Ballfield. All ages are welcomed. And don’t miss the Fireworks on Friday at dusk from the ballfied.

On Saturday, July 2, the Fourth of July celebration begins with Everett Swansbrough’s Annual Open Car Show, sponsored by Finishline Automotive. The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 907 Pavilion, located at 90 Spencer Rd. in Candor.

Following the car show, the kiddie parade will form at 5 p.m. at the EMT Garage on Academy Street. The Carnival rides open on Saturday at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, July 3, a Horse Pull will take place at Side Hill Acres Goat Farm at 1 p.m., gates open at 8 a.m.

On Monday, July 4, visit Candor for a patriotic parade at 10 a.m., followed by the American Legion Auxiliary’s Chicken BBQ at 11 a.m.

For more information on these events, contact the July 4th Celebration Committee co-Chairs, Gwen Benners at (607) 372-8977 or email to gwen_benners@yahoo.com, and Pat Halstead at (607) 262-0127 or by email to enphalstead@outlook.com.

For a schedule and additional details, visit www.candorjuly4th.weebly.com or find them on Facebook: Candor NY Annual 4th of July Celebration.