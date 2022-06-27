A Community Effort; Owego’s Strawberry Festival returns

After many months of hard work, this year’s Strawberry Festival kicked off in grand fashion, welcoming back the dinosaurs, the superheroes, the musicians and the entire community as a whole for the two day event, held June 17-18 in downtown Owego, and hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace.
A Strawberry Festival Committee, chaired by Pat Hansen and this writer, and with members Krissie Petticrew, Patrick Gavin, Peter Gordon, Mary Roper, Jeff Winchell, Sabrina Henriques, Katie Chandler, Janelle Malia, Scott Armstrong, Janet Bunnell, Tim Sayers, Donna Day, Tammi Seeley, Kevin Salter, Sonny Weeks, Jennifer Ferguson and Kody Thornton, worked to execute all aspects of the event.
The dinosaurs decided to join in the fun on Friday night, and during the Wreckless Marci performance. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
Friday night’s block party was met with warm weather and cloudy skies, but Saturday turned and became much cooler with a bit of drizzle; but by all accounts there were over 20,000 that attended the block party, and over 15,000 on Saturday, despite the cooler weather.
The event went off without a hitch, and there were no major incidents reported thanks to the hard work of the local police force, with members that pulled together to make sure all the traffic was rerouted and that the venue was secure.
The gymnasts from Owego Gymnastics prepare for the parade on Saturday. Provided photo.
Of course the event wouldn’t have been possible without support from the local businesses and foundations, and individuals throughout the community that donated time, money, and talent!
The feedback from the event was positive on all ends, with everyone commenting and posting on what a good time they had.
The Owego Free Academy Marching band participates in the festival parade. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
The event kicked off on Friday with Owego Free Academy’s Making the Band, who provided a supercharged performance that concluded with a flash mob and a conga line, bringing a bit of variety to this year’s show. The drum circle at the M&T Lot on Saturday was also new to the event.
MTB was followed by Drama Scream and then a tribute to Jeff Howell, former member of Foghat, The Outlaws and Savoy Brown that recently passed. Jeff left a mark on the festival as he supported it, as well as other community events in Owego, for close to a decade. Bandmates Richie Roccisano and Greg Meisner performed a few songs from bands that Howell played with in this heartfelt recognition of the musicianship that has graced the stages of Owego.
Lauren Balogh, from Drama Scream, rocks out with the dinosaur. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
Throughout the evening their were various bands on three stages, with Wreckless Marci closing out the show with a performance during the fireworks, sponsored this year by Cops 4 A Cause.
Saturday started out with the annual parade, and this year with the festival’s founder, Pat Hansen, serving as the Parade’s Grand Marshal. When the parade was over, however, Hansen got into her jeans and sneakers and went straight to work, moving boxes and even hauling trash. This trait is representative of the festival’s 40-years of success.
Rick Pedro participates in Saturday’s parade. Photo credit: Catherine Gillett.
With over 70 units participating, this year’s parade awarded winners in certain categories. Awarded this year was the Owego Nazarene Church, who took 1st place in floats; Tioga County Dairy Promotions placed 2nd in floats; the Ranch Riders 4H Club took 1st place in the Youth Group category, and Purple Lightening took 2nd place.
Saturday also saw the return of the Hose Races that served as a backdrop for the bands performing on the Visions Federal Credit Union Stage on North Avenue, a stage engineered by Jacob Kurtz this year. Patrick Gavin executed the hose races, as well as the after party held at the Rainbow Trail featuring Major Big Time.
Gene Hummel performed on Friday with his band, Gas Station Hot Dogs. Hummel traveled for many years with his former band, Gator Stu, performed with Hummel’s Jug as well as solo, and now performs with Gas Station Hot Dogs. Hummel has shared the stage with many great artists such as Molly Hatchet, Studebaker John and the Hawks, Brett Michaels, Blackfoot, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and Mountain, to name a few. Photo credit: Margo Hibbard.
On Lake Street, and on a stage managed by Krissie Petticrew, Jam Bands, blues bands, folk, and a bit of country rocked the Tioga State Bank Music Stage throughout the weekend.
Over on Front Street The Beautiful Barn Venue, whose owners served as a major sponsor, transformed Ahwaga, or Mayor’s Park into an oasis for guests, hanging lights, bringing in lounge chairs, and even having some bantam chickens on hand for children to enjoy looking at. The river served as a backdrop to The Beautiful Barn Venue during Owego’s Festival and bands performed in the center.
Pearl, from String of Pearls, returned to the festival for a Saturday performance. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
And the Lockheed Martin Stage, as always, saw some returning artists this year like String of Pearls and, of course, Wreckless Marci who drew a record crowd this year. Matt Cornwell and his band, L’Bonti, performed for guests at the courthouse this year and Josh Schecter debuted with his newly formed band, The Minarets.
All together there were 22 bands on four stages throughout the weekend, and Spiderman was hanging around – oftentimes with the dinosaurs. To view videos from some of the performances, visit Mary Ann Ruffo’s YouTube Channel at Live Music of the 607.
A very classic Spiderman pose. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
The organizers were grateful to see the community come together for this celebration. With dozens of sponsors arriving to support the activities, and the vendors that were happy to return with their wares, there was something for everyone.
You can view even more photos from the event by visiting the Historic Owego Marketplace or The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.
Two crime fighters, Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy, and Spiderman. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Again, this was a community effort and all should be commended for its success. You can visit page 32 in this week’s publication to view the full list of sponsors and supporters of the event, to include the scouts that assisted with clean up and parking, and Ed Nizalowski, supporter of Owego’s Strawberry Festival.
Guests enjoy music and fun at the Beautiful Barn Stage on Front Street.
(Photo by Brett Merrell)
The Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
The VFW Color Guard leads the festival parade. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
Princess for a day! (Photo by Brett Merrell)
Johnny Danger, from Tijuana Danger Dogs, performs at the festival on Friday with his band. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
Youth participated in Saturday’s parade. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
Dinosaur! (Photo by Brett Merrell)
The Ranch Riders 4-H Club participates in Saturday’s parade. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
Josh Schecter, with The Minarets, performs on the Lockheed Martin Stage during the festival on Saturday. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
The Owego Gymanstics and Activity Center participates in Saturday’s parade. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
Kettle Corn is always a favorite at the fest. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
Pictured is Tim Sayres, parade chair for the Strawberry Festival Committee. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
Plenty of youth groups participated in Saturday’s parade. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
he dinosaurs decided to join in the fun on Friday night, and during the Wreckless Marci performance. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
Everyone loves the dinosaurs! (Photo by Brett Merrell)
Sonny Weeks from Wreckless Marci. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
Mandy Neira, president of the Historic Owego Marketplace, sold t-shirts and other festival memorabilia at a hospitality tent set up by the organization on Friday.
A very classic Spiderman pose. (Photo by Brett Merrell)
Gene Hummel performed on Friday with his band, Gas Station Hot Dogs. Hummel traveled for many years with his former band, Gator Stu, performed with Hummel’s Jug as well as solo, and now performs with Gas Station Hot Dogs. Hummel has shared the stage with many great artists such as Molly Hatchet, Studebaker John and the Hawks, Brett Michaels, Blackfoot, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and Mountain, to name a few. Photo credit: Margo Hibbard.
Lauren Balogh, with Drama Scream. Armstrong Music House sponsored the performance. Photo credit: Margo Hibbard.
Tim Ruffo and his son Nick performed at the Tioga State Bank Music Stage on Friday along with Christopher, to form Ruffo Jam. Photo credit: Margo Hibbard.
Nothing to see here, just Spiderman hanging around. Photo credit: DJ Voelkl.
Spiderman strikes a classic Marvel pose. Photo credit: DJ Voelkl.
Dinosaurs and Spiderman. Photo credit: DJ Voelkl.
Pat Hansen wears her crown proudly during the annual parade. Hansen, the festival’s founder, served as the Parade Grand Marshal for the 40th celebration. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.
Sister Chirya and her strawberry brigade. Provided photo.
Children line up for a face painting. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.
Ed Nizalowski enjoys strawberry shortcake. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.
Sister Chirya and one of our sponsors, Carol Ostrander from Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar delight in the strawberries. Provided photo.
All types of fruit, including Strawberries, were available from Robbies. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.
The 2022 Miss Strawberry participates in Saturday’s parade. Photo credit: Catherine Gillett.
Spiderman strikes a pose during Saturday’s parade. Photo credit: Catherine Gillett.
Jonathon Marks, president of the Tioga County Fair Board, participates in Saturday’s parade. Photo credit: Catherine Gillett.
Rick Pedro participates in Saturday’s parade. Photo credit: Catherine Gillett.
Rowdy the Rumble Pony participates in Saturday’s parade. Photo credit: Catherine Gillett.
Sarah Dyer, owner of The Beautiful Barn Venue, participates in Saturday’s parade. Photo credit: Catherine Gillett.
The OFA Lacrosse Club waits for the parade to begin. Photo credit: Catherine Gillett.
A parade participant. Provided photo.
Nate the Great performs on Friday at the festival. Provided photo.
Wreckless Marci packs in a crowd on Friday. Photo credit: Margo Hibbard.
A good crowd arrives for the return of the Strawberry Festival on Friday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The drum circle with Katherine Gould. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Patrick Gavin drives the Purple People Eater in the festival parade. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The gymnasts from Owego Gymnastics prepare for the parade on Saturday. Provided photo.
Be the first to comment on "A Community Effort; Owego’s Strawberry Festival returns"