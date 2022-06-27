A Community Effort; Owego’s Strawberry Festival returns

After many months of hard work, this year’s Strawberry Festival kicked off in grand fashion, welcoming back the dinosaurs, the superheroes, the musicians and the entire community as a whole for the two day event, held June 17-18 in downtown Owego, and hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace.

A Strawberry Festival Committee, chaired by Pat Hansen and this writer, and with members Krissie Petticrew, Patrick Gavin, Peter Gordon, Mary Roper, Jeff Winchell, Sabrina Henriques, Katie Chandler, Janelle Malia, Scott Armstrong, Janet Bunnell, Tim Sayers, Donna Day, Tammi Seeley, Kevin Salter, Sonny Weeks, Jennifer Ferguson and Kody Thornton, worked to execute all aspects of the event.

Friday night’s block party was met with warm weather and cloudy skies, but Saturday turned and became much cooler with a bit of drizzle; but by all accounts there were over 20,000 that attended the block party, and over 15,000 on Saturday, despite the cooler weather.

The event went off without a hitch, and there were no major incidents reported thanks to the hard work of the local police force, with members that pulled together to make sure all the traffic was rerouted and that the venue was secure.

Of course the event wouldn’t have been possible without support from the local businesses and foundations, and individuals throughout the community that donated time, money, and talent!

The feedback from the event was positive on all ends, with everyone commenting and posting on what a good time they had.

The event kicked off on Friday with Owego Free Academy’s Making the Band, who provided a supercharged performance that concluded with a flash mob and a conga line, bringing a bit of variety to this year’s show. The drum circle at the M&T Lot on Saturday was also new to the event.

MTB was followed by Drama Scream and then a tribute to Jeff Howell, former member of Foghat, The Outlaws and Savoy Brown that recently passed. Jeff left a mark on the festival as he supported it, as well as other community events in Owego, for close to a decade. Bandmates Richie Roccisano and Greg Meisner performed a few songs from bands that Howell played with in this heartfelt recognition of the musicianship that has graced the stages of Owego.

Throughout the evening their were various bands on three stages, with Wreckless Marci closing out the show with a performance during the fireworks, sponsored this year by Cops 4 A Cause.

Saturday started out with the annual parade, and this year with the festival’s founder, Pat Hansen, serving as the Parade’s Grand Marshal. When the parade was over, however, Hansen got into her jeans and sneakers and went straight to work, moving boxes and even hauling trash. This trait is representative of the festival’s 40-years of success.

With over 70 units participating, this year’s parade awarded winners in certain categories. Awarded this year was the Owego Nazarene Church, who took 1st place in floats; Tioga County Dairy Promotions placed 2nd in floats; the Ranch Riders 4H Club took 1st place in the Youth Group category, and Purple Lightening took 2nd place.

Saturday also saw the return of the Hose Races that served as a backdrop for the bands performing on the Visions Federal Credit Union Stage on North Avenue, a stage engineered by Jacob Kurtz this year. Patrick Gavin executed the hose races, as well as the after party held at the Rainbow Trail featuring Major Big Time.

On Lake Street, and on a stage managed by Krissie Petticrew, Jam Bands, blues bands, folk, and a bit of country rocked the Tioga State Bank Music Stage throughout the weekend.

Over on Front Street The Beautiful Barn Venue, whose owners served as a major sponsor, transformed Ahwaga, or Mayor’s Park into an oasis for guests, hanging lights, bringing in lounge chairs, and even having some bantam chickens on hand for children to enjoy looking at. The river served as a backdrop to The Beautiful Barn Venue during Owego’s Festival and bands performed in the center.

And the Lockheed Martin Stage, as always, saw some returning artists this year like String of Pearls and, of course, Wreckless Marci who drew a record crowd this year. Matt Cornwell and his band, L’Bonti, performed for guests at the courthouse this year and Josh Schecter debuted with his newly formed band, The Minarets.

All together there were 22 bands on four stages throughout the weekend, and Spiderman was hanging around – oftentimes with the dinosaurs. To view videos from some of the performances, visit Mary Ann Ruffo’s YouTube Channel at Live Music of the 607.

The organizers were grateful to see the community come together for this celebration. With dozens of sponsors arriving to support the activities, and the vendors that were happy to return with their wares, there was something for everyone.

You can view even more photos from the event by visiting the Historic Owego Marketplace or The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.

Again, this was a community effort and all should be commended for its success. You can visit page 32 in this week’s publication to view the full list of sponsors and supporters of the event, to include the scouts that assisted with clean up and parking, and Ed Nizalowski, supporter of Owego’s Strawberry Festival.