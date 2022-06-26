VFW Auxiliary1371 earns awards at convention 

At a recent state convention in Albany N.Y. on June 16-18, awards were presented to two members of VFW Auxiliary 1371. Dorolyn Perry earned 2nd place in Veterans and Family Support and 2nd place for Auxiliary Outreach Programs. Fifty-nine-year member Louise Cole earned 1st place in Mentoring and Legislative programs.

The VFW Auxiliary has 14 committees to aid veterans and children. Programs include Americanism, Auxiliary Outreach, Buddy Poppy and National Home, Extension and Revitalization, Historian / Media Relations, Hospital, Legislation, Membership, Mentoring for Leadership, Scholarship, Continuing Education Scholarship, Veteran and Family Support, and Youth Activities.

The auxiliary would like to welcome eligible persons to join them. Relatives of those who have served in overseas combat are eligible. For more information, please, call the VFW at (607) 687-1371.