Rick Marsi lecture explores local wetland

Nature writer and photographer Rick Marsi will share a year in the life of a Southern Tier wetland at the next meeting of the Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club. The meeting will be held on Monday, June 27, at the Central United Methodist Church in Endicott starting at 7 p.m.

Drawn from the pages of Marsi’s new book, For The Love Of Wetlands: A Field Journal, the program will chronicle a year in the life of his favorite Southern Tier wetland. From ice-out in late February to freeze-up in late November, this watery ecosystem boasts an impressive diversity of flora and fauna. Herons, turtles, frogs, wood ducks – the list of species dependent on local wetlands seems endless.

Get to know how wetlands work and what creatures inhabit them through Marsi’s educational and entertaining narrative. His magazine-quality photos illustrate the program. Marsi will be on hand after the program to sign copies of For The Love Of Wetlands and greet attendees.

The Central United Methodist Church is located at 17 Nanticoke Ave. in Endicott. To find the meeting room, enter at the rear of the building from the parking lot. The meeting is free of charge and open to all. The church requires all attendees to wear masks.

The Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club is part of the Paddle America Club Program of the American Canoe Association. For more information, visit www.ackcny.org. For questions about the meeting, contact Merrill Douglas by email to mdouglas@stny.rr.com.