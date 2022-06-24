Senior Parade held Thursday; leads into Friday’s graduation for the Class of 2022

On Thursday, June 23, the graduates from Owego Free Academy held their Senior Car Parade.

The graduating students departed from the Apalachin Elementary School at 6 p.m., and then traveled through the village and over to Owego Free Academy where the students will have their formal ceremony on Friday.

To view more photos, find The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook, where we also have a live video posted from the parade as it arrived at OFA.