Do you have a great blueberry recipe? Then the Berkshire Blueberry and Book Bake-Off, planned for July 23, is for you. This year’s Bake-Off would like to encourage all ages to join in the fun, so they will feature two categories: adults age 17 and up, and junior division 16 and under.

There will be five categories: 1) blueberry pies, 2) blueberry muffins and coffee cakes, 3) baked blueberry desserts such as crumbles, crunches and buckles, 4) gluten-free blueberry versions, and 5), blueberry jams and jellies.

Entries will be scored on appearance, texture, taste and creativity, and will be judged by a representative from Cornell Cooperative Extension. Winners will be announced at 11:50 a.m., and prizes and ribbons will be awarded in each category and division, as well as a best in show at that time.

After the judging, all entries will be sold by the piece. The First Congregational Church of Berkshire sponsors this Bake-Off, and all profits will benefit the Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Application forms are available at www.redbrickchurch.org or www.berkshirefreelibrary.org and the Berkshire Free Library, located at 12519 State Route 38 in Berkshire. Applications are due by July 7, 2022. Bake-off entries should be brought to the Berkshire Fire Station on July 23 between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m.

There will be a lot going on that day, including a blueberry pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., a chicken BBQ, local authors, a book and puzzle sale, basket raffle, art show, live music and plenty of vendors, just to name a few of the events.

All are welcome!