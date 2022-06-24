Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

These three kittens were recently trapped in a barn in Berkshire. Bo (the only male) and Becky were pulled out of the barn floor a couple of weeks ago, and yesterday the Momma dropped the third one on the porch of the elderly lady who owns the barn.

She’s like, ‘you forgot this one!’ Beverly was just picked up by Gail. She had upper respiratory problems and conjunctivitis in its eyes, which she has been treating. She was starving so Gail has been giving her lots of liquids and feeding her a lot, of which she has been gobbling down.

She seems to be responding to the medical treatments and food, milk she has been getting. They are not ready for adoption yet, but when they are their names are Bo, Becky and Bev for short.

If you are interested in these precious little ones give Gail a call at (607) 689-3033 and ask if you can fill out an application for one of the three little’s. They are precious and sweet natured and they will make wonderful pets once they get old enough.

If you want to donate to help Gail with all the vet bills that she has been incurring of late, please make out your check to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.