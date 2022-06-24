Happy Fathers Day, Father

A new understanding of life redefines us as souls, eternal beings of light and not just the flesh of the perishable human body. The soul brings life to the body. Without the body the soul cannot express itself.

We also have a spiritual parent who loves and patiently corrects souls when we go wrong, who makes our personality positive and pure again. In fact human beings have two fathers, a physical father and a spiritual father! As the highest spiritual energy in the Universe, the spiritual Father’s role is to remind us of who we are, to teach right behavior and make us beautiful.

When the mind in the soul is fluctuating or unstable, there is confusion in life. It becomes difficult to remain positive and fearless, to see right from wrong. Without taking the help of the Supreme Father, we keep losing our pristine original spiritual energy and continue falling down further in qualities and powers.

However, while the souls and the rest of the universe are battling the ups and downs of constant change, God, our loving Father remains eternally perfectly stable and constant in qualities. As the Creator, the Heavenly Father is like a spiritual ‘Generator’ whose occupation is to recharge the flat batteries of souls. But our connection to the Father has broken and the light of the soul has grown dim without receiving this power.

In soul consciousness, we can get back in touch with God’s light and love and rejuvenate ourselves; God is only a thought away. We realize “We are made in the image of God our Father – God is Light”. When we see and value this wisdom carried at the core of our being, we turn our attention inwards and ‘listen in’ to it daily! The light of the soul becomes bright and our personality becomes positive and pure.

By deeply understanding our true imperishable identity, this drama of eternal life and God’s unchanging love and presence, we are able to transform by connecting with Him instead of questioning His existence. The Father, in His mercy, pulls our minds towards Himself, saying, “Keep your mind with Me.”

Allow yourself to be transformed by this new knowledge and renewed relationship with our Godly Father. We are brothers and sisters, children of the same Father. We all have the same Father! The world will be at peace when we leave aside the external physical differences and accept universal brotherhood under the Fatherhood of God. The love and respect we give to both our fathers makes every day into Fathers Day!

