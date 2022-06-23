Carantouan Greenway to host Fishing Derby for kids

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is offering June 25 and 26 as free fishing days. On Saturday morning, June 25, the Carantouan Greenway is building on this opportunity to offer five- to 11-year-olds to come and fish at its Wildwood Reserve.

Registration will take place at the dam and there will be random drawings for registered participants every hour from 9 a.m. to noon. Carantouan Greenway Board member Dakota Relyea will be the major facilitator assisted by Sue Williams.

Directions for the Wildwood Reserve can be found at the Carantouan Greenway website, www.carantouangreenway.org. You can also call (607) 565-2636 for more information.