Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host The Longest Day events 

The summer solstice is the longest day of the year, the day with the most light. This year it falls on Tuesday, June 21. On this day, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease through a variety of activities to raise awareness.

In 2021, caregivers of people living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias provided more than 16 billion hours of unpaid care, a contribution to the nation valued at nearly $272 billion.

Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc., located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, for one or more of the following activities on June 21; at 10 a.m., the Alzheimer’s Association will be presenting “Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances.” Join them to learn tips on managing someone else’s finances, how to prepare for future costs, and the benefits of early planning; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be The Longest Day Art Show. View paintings, quilts, ceramics, and other incredible works of art created by your friends and neighbors in the community; and from noon to 1:30 p.m., don’t miss the ice cream social! For $3 enjoy a bottomless ice cream and toppings.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association to help them raise funds for research, education, and awareness. If you have any questions about the Longest Day, these events or Respite opportunities, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315, or visit www.tiogaopp.org.