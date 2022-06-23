Candor Community Chorus celebrates July Fourth with concert

The Candor Community Chorus will continue their Independence Day tradition with a concert on Saturday, July 2. The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Candor High School Auditorium, located on Academy Street.

This year’s theme is “Heal our Land” and features several new pieces including “Over the Rainbow,” which is the famous Hawaiian arrangement with ukulele. Traditional pieces include the spiritual “Wade in the Water.”

As in past years, there will be plenty of familiar patriotic pieces to honor our veterans and share our love of country. And you can be sure director Jewel Griffith will include some perky, swinging tunes as well. Brenda Yeier accompanies the program at the piano.

New this year will be a raffle for a wreath full of lottery tickets, and a door prize. As always, admission is free and the chorus gratefully accepts donations to support their music library and scholarship program.