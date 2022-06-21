Firehouse Subs returns to Owego Central Fire Station June 20-25; Mobile Food Truck benefits Steamer Project

Firehouse Subs of Ithaca’s mobile food truck returns to Owego Central Fire Station on North Avenue on Monday, June 20, through Saturday, June 25. Proceeds from sub sales support the Owego Fire Department’s (OFD) 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine restoration with “Steamer House” on North Avenue, championed by the Owego Hose Team. The truck will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily out of the Owego Fire Station #2 parking lot on North Avenue.

To learn more about the Steamer Engine and the Steamer House, visit www.OwegoHoseTeams.com.