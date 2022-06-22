Senior Car Parade planned for OFA graduates on Thursday

What started as a solution to a traditional graduation ceremony in 2020, and at the onset of the pandemic, has almost become a tradition for graduating seniors at Owego Free Academy. And the tradition continues this year as students are gearing up for the Senior Car Parade, planned for June 23.

The parade will depart from the Apalachin Elementary School on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin at 6 p.m., and will arrive at OFA shortly after. Residents will be able to cheer on the seniors, as well, as they roll through town.

Following an evening of fun, decorating cars and seeing classmates, the graduation ceremony for seniors from OFA will take place on June 24 at the Christy J. Volvo Stadium, located on OFA grounds. The rain date is June 25.