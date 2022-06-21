Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 6, 2022 through June 12, 2022 there were 91 calls for service, one traffic ticket issued, and they responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

A female, age 28 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a danger to herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Herbert E Underwood Jr., age 31 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court. Underwood was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Katrina L Cranmer, age 32 of Elmira, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Cranmer was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.