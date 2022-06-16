Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 3, 2022, property located at Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Briann Davis to Amanda Cappelli for $115,000.

On June 3, 2022, property located at 12 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Curtis Freitag and Walter Smith to Lori Tinkham for $110,000.

On June 3, 2022, property located at 158 Payne Marsh Rd., Town of Berkshire, from David and Nancy Pepin to Bonnielyn Jones for $15,000.

On June 6, 2022, property located at 183 East Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Shawna and Allen Fulkerson to Julia Nelson and Jordan Esber for $329,000.

On June 6, 2022, property located at 8 Wilcox Dr., Lot 27, Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Patricia McCloe Ind. and As Atty. in Fact to Karl and Flotella Bowers Sr. for $37,000.

On June 6, 2022, property located at Day Hollow Road, Town of Owego, from Michelle Jenkins – Perestam to Steven Fitzpatrick for $5,000.

On June 6, 2022, property located at 4567 St. Rte. 38B, town of Owego, from Kaliopi Cowell to Bernadette and Sean Rake for $145,000.

On June 6, 2022, property located 135 Pine Knoll Rd., Town of Owego, from Thomas Kuklis and Janine Federowicz to Janine Federowicz for $61,250.

On June 6, 2022, property located at 3555 West River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Richard and Elizabeth Twigg to Jeremy Rapp for $280,000.

On June 7, 2022, property located at 269 Prospect St., Village of Owego, from David and Catherine Bowen to Raymond Thomas for $26,000.

On June 8, 2022, property located at 1451 Lisle Rd., Town of Owego, from Benjamin Warren to Robert and Scott Hinman for $330,000.

On June 8, 2022, property located at 293 Harnecky Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Kathy Scrivener to Damon Ogden for $154,397.

On June 8, 2022, property located at 298 East Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Ashley Rackl to Jason Chilson for $265,000.

On June 8, 2022, property located at Ridge Road, Town of Barton, from Rianna Powers to Joseph and Angela Palanza for $50,000.