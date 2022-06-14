Price Chopper / Market 32 raises over $215,000 to benefit the MDA

Price Chopper / Market 32 recently concluded its nearly two-month-long initiative to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), raising $215,844.60. The supermarket chain asked customers to round up their change to the next dollar during checkout in February and March.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is committed to saving and improving the lives of kids and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related life-threatening diseases. MDA funds provide for groundbreaking research for promising treatments and provide families with the highest quality care from the best doctors in the country.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 has a decades-long relationship with MDA that began when our then president, Neil Golub, co-hosted the annual Telethon,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and customer service.

She added, “We are pleased to join with our customers and teammates to continue to fuel MDA’s research efforts and provision of care and assistance to children and adults who are impacted by muscular dystrophy and other related diseases.”