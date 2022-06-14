A ‘Strawberry Jubilee’; Festival kicks off with Block Party on Friday

Get ready to celebrate during this year’s “Strawberry Jubilee”, planned for June 17 and 18 in downtown Owego. After being forced to cancel the event for two years in a row, the Historic Owego Marketplace’s Strawberry Festival committee is ready to greet guests for this two-day event.

With a ribbon cutting planned for Tuesday at 11 a.m. in downtown Owego, and the final sponsors and vendors rolling it, it’s almost show time!

Guests will find live entertainment on four stages on Saturday, and three stages on Friday for the Block Party, which runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday night. Saturday’s event begins with the annual parade at 10 a.m., followed by a day of festivities as Spiderman, jugglers, the dinosaurs and the musicians entertain guests throughout the day.

This year’s event focused on highlighting our own local and regional entertainment, and is supported by dozens of sponsors that made the event possible, and free, for all.

Visit www.owego.org for all things festival, or check out the festival guide as an insert to this week’s Owego Pennysaver Press. See you there!