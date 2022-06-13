Village Parking during this year’s festival

The Village of Owego will be hosting the annual Strawberry Festival starting on Friday, June 17, and continuing through the day on Saturday, June 18. During portions of the festival some streets will be closed and detours will be in place.

There will be a Block Party and fireworks display on Friday, June 17, with activities beginning at 5 p.m.

Visitors and residents should be aware that the following streets will be closed starting at 3 p.m.; Lake Street between Main Street and Front Street, Front Street between Church Street and Academy Street, and Court Street between Main Street and Front Street.

At 4 p.m., Church Street between Main Street and Front Street will close and at 8 p.m. Park Street will close until the conclusion of the fireworks.

No on-street parking will be allowed in the area.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. at which time the Court Street Bridge and Front Street from Court Street to Academy Street will be closed to all traffic until the conclusion of the festival.

Additional street closings, detours and traffic patterns will take place on Saturday, June 18, beginning at 5 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. You can find a map and more information on parking in the guide included as a supplement to this week’s Owego Pennysaver Press, or visit www.owego.org.

Persons should seek alternate route to avoid delays.