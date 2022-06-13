Free event open to the community to highlight Tioga County housing service providers 

Join several Tioga County service providers at the Coburn Free Library, located on Main Street in Owego, on June 23, from 6 to 7 p.m. as they present on resources available in Tioga County to help individuals who may be facing housing insecurity, loss of housing, or who are struggling to find housing (especially after facing ongoing barriers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of various eviction moratoria). The event is free and open to the public.

In attendance will be representatives from Tioga County’s Department of Social Services, Tioga Opportunities, 2-1-1 Susquehanna River Region, Legal Assistance of Western New York Inc., the Open Door Mission, Catholic Charities, and Tioga Rural Ministries.

Each agency will discuss programs, grants, and legal advocacy that can be found in Tioga County to help individuals preserve housing and help achieve financial stability.

Community feedback is welcome. Interpreters are available upon request. To request an interpreter, contact (607) 273-3667 and ask for Sofia Wagner.