Family Reading Partnership to offer free books for children during this year’s festival

The interior of the Family Reading Partnership's Book Bus is worked on. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert June 10, 2022

The Family Reading Partnership of Owego – Apalachin’s Book Bus will be parked outside of the Owego Elks during the Strawberry Festival, and on June 18 during festival hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. 

The book bus will be making its community debut that day, so stop by and see them. All children who stop to see the Book Bus will receive a book.

To learn more about the Family Reading Partnership, visit familyreadingoa.wordpress.com. 

To view the full schedule of events, visit www.owego.org; you can also follow Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook.

