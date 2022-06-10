Cops 4 A Cause comes in as top sponsor for Owego’s Strawberry Festival

A local, charitable organization, Cops 4 A Cause, joined the Strawberry Festival this year to help fund this free event. Coming in as a top sponsor, the organization, made up of five members, has a mission to support the community and its activities.

Last year the organization supported Owego’s Village Appreciation Night by supplying food, which was offered free to guests. The organization has also shown support to a variety of organizations by conducting holiday meal giveaways, supporting healthcare workers, and assisting individuals in need of a helping hand.

“In the beginning we were just giving to organizations,” said Scott Pauly, spokesperson for this five-member fundraising powerhouse, and added, “Now we try to be more interactive with the community.”

Fundraising, Pauly added, comes from various events and from large sponsors. Over a period of four years, according to Pauly, the organization has given back $150,000 to the community. An upcoming Golf Tournament planned for Sept. 9 at the Links at Hiawatha is already full, with 52 teams signed up and a waiting list.

This year, when Cops 4 A Cause learned that the festival was back on they jumped in as a Gold Sponsor alongside Lockheed Martin, the Floyd Hooker Foundation, and the Beautiful Barn. Cops 4 A Cause will be specifically sponsoring the fireworks, presented during Friday night’s Block Party at 10 p.m.

To learn more about the organization, visit https://www.cops4acause.org.

To learn more about the festival and to view a complete list of entertainment planned and community supporters and sponsors, visit www.owego.org.