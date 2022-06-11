Mock accident held at Tioga Central High School

To elevate a message to young people about the dangers of texting while driving, a mock car accident was held at Tioga Central High School (TCHS) on June 2. The event, presented to junior and senior students, was coordinated by the SADD group (Students Against Destructive Decisions). Graduation is scheduled on June 24, and organizers felt it an opportune time to send the message.

Ryan Bombard introduced the accident to students. The story line followed a group of students on a senior “skip day.” A student driver, whose attention was diverted while texting a message, had three others in his car, missed a stop sign, and hit another vehicle filled with four passengers. One of the individuals in the second vehicle was the District Superintendent who was driving other students to an awards event.

Two individuals died in the mock accident, while six others sustained severe injuries. The reason for the crash was determined as texting while driving. The driver who was texting was arrested.

First responders from the Nichols, Tioga and Apalachin fire departments, along with officers from the New York State Police and Tioga County Sheriff’s departments, funeral home representatives from Sutfin’s Funeral Chapel, and the Tioga County Coroner all participated at the event.

Realistic facts and elements of the story line included facts about each of the eight victims, and how the accident would impact them for the rest of their lives.

Following the mock accident, students gathered in the high school cafeteria for a presentation by New York State Trooper Shannon Hartz, along with Deputy Jordan Zelesnikar from the Tioga County Sherriff’s department and the Tioga County Coroner, Stew Bennett.

Hartz shared with students that one bad decision could create serious risk.

Drivers who text while driving are more likely to crash their vehicle; it is a leading cause of teen accidents and death in the United States.

Program coordinator and SADD Advisor, Janice Barto, a Math teacher at Tioga Central Middle School, shared, “We have been presenting this program since the early 1990’s.”

District Superintendent Josh Roe remarked, “This can mar senior memories for the rest of your life,” adding, “So look out for one another, and be the one who prevents something like this from happening.”

