Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi there, we are Sissy (orange) and Mister (tiger) and we are looking for a new home. The only Mom we ever had has gone into a nursing home because she was sick and then she fell.

We have been waiting patiently at home for her to come back, but they now say she has to stay there so we have to find a new home. We are sad because we miss her. We have both been at her house since we were little and we are between four and five years old now.

We have had our surgery, and our shots are updated.

My name is Mister and I am the tiger kitty. As you can see I am a robust kitty and I love people. I love to cuddle and head bump you and I give kisses also. I am a very well behaved boy and look forward to my new family because I love to be petted and miss human contact. Gail has been stopping every day to take care of us, but I want to be part of a family again.

My name is Sissy. I am a nice kitty too. I like people but I am not quite as affectionate as Mister, but I do enjoy being petted. I am looking forward to being part of a family again too. We both like lying in the window to watch the birds and squirrels play outside.

Would you consider adopting us together? We are quiet and well behaved, and we have been together all our lives. It has been hard enough losing our mom. Please consider making both of us happy by adopting us together into your loving family.

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask about us. We are looking forward to meeting you! If you would like to help by donating, please make your check out to Gail Ghinger and mail to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.