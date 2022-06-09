Hiawatha Island Adventure planned for June 12

Climb aboard the boat at Waterman Center’s launch for a “Big Island” adventure on June 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join an island hike and historical tour where you will also enjoy stories of years gone by and free S’mores.

Guests will pass by ruins of the famous Hiawatha Hotel, the old farmstead and fields, while learning about the island’s past and future as a treasured nature preserve.

On the mainland, beginning at 11 a.m., purchase lunch from The Cellar Restaurant and ice cream from The Maine Scoop, while dining in the comfort of Waterman’s tent on the banks of the Susquehanna River. Gluten-free options will be available.

Enjoy family friendly games and activities while you wait for your boat ride. Facemasks will be required during the brief boat ride and are recommended throughout the event. The last boat leaves the island at 2 p.m.

To reserve your tickets, visit https://www.watermancenter.org/tickets or call the center at (607) 625-2221.