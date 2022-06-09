Owego Diver Kaelyn Katchuk 3-Meter Finalist at AAU Diving Nationals

Owego Diver Kaelyn Katchuk was among the 12 finalists at the 2022 AAU Red-White & Blue National Championships held May 26-30 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Kaelyn finished in 8th place out of a field of 33 divers from across the U.S.A. with a score of 253.85 in the 14/15 age group. Divers competing at Morgantown had to qualify in several regional meets across the country held in April. On the 1 meter, Kaelyn finished 21st out of 30 divers.

Coach Roger Katchuk stated, “Kaelyn learned four high degree of difficulty dives the month before this meet. She was very solid and consistent on 3 meter. On the 1 meter after a good start, she missed on two dives in the middle rounds and couldn’t climb back up.”

Next up is preparation for the Owego Varsity Swimming and Diving 2022 season.