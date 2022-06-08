Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 26, 2022, property located at 4575 Newark Valley Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Jay Walter to Zera Ministries LLC for $20,772.

On May 26, 2022, property located at 3 Wilcox Estate Dr., Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Kyle Dixson to France Huddleston for $230,000.

On May 26, 2022, property located at 485 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Kimberly Drew to Bradlee Elliott for $100,957.

On May 27, 2022, property located at 3001 St. Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from Lynne Delisle to Floyd abd Clarissa III for $50,000.

On May 27, 2022, property located at 22 S. Main St., Village of Spencer, from Stephen, Amy and Darlene Murray to Sandra Rogers and Clifford Beckley Jr. for $149,000.

On May 27, 2022, property located at 28 Liberty St., Village of Waverly, from Chelsea Vandyke to Matthew and Lisa Baynard for $55,000.

On May 27, 2022, property located at 36 Oakwood Dr., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: David Whritenour Ind. and As Atty. in Fact to Kyle and Katelyn Muggeo for $285,000.

On May 27, 2022, property located at 441 Prospect Valley Rd., Town of Candor, from Steven Wingler to David &=abd Carrie Vanhousen for $30,000.

On May 31, 2022, property located at 115 North Main St., Village of Spencer, from Frandsen Real Estate LLC to Jessica and Brian Vanetten for $85,000.

On June 1, 2022, property located at 106 N. Cole Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Danny Rogers to Solomon Eschenburg for $21,000.

On June 2, 2022, property located at 688 Chamberlain Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Robert and Elise Netherton to William and Rebecca Scilingo Jr. for $125,000.