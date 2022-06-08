Republican Committee holds ‘enthusiastic’ spring dinner

The Tioga County Republican Committee held its annual Spring Dinner in April. Approximately 140 enthusiastic Republicans gathered at Donoli’s in Apalachin, according to Chairman Donald Castellucci, Jr.

The Keynote Speaker was New York State Lt. Governor Candidate and retired New York City Police Officer Alison Esposito, who gave an impassioned speech on rising crime and bail reform.

Other Speakers included Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, New York State Attorney General Candidate Michael Henry, New York State Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Christopher Friend, and Mayor Rich David. Local candidates spoke as well. Spencer Committeewoman Joyce Pasto was honored as Republican of the Year.

Republican Chairman Donald Castellucci, Jr. stated, “It has been a while since I have witnessed enthusiasm like this at the local level. Continued corruption, one party rule, bail reform, crime rising at unprecedented levels and tax and spend policies have many voters motivated. I am looking forward to working with a new slate of elected state Republicans beginning in January.”