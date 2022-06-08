Readers’ Column for the week of June 5, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

How wonderful; after three years, the Tioga Central school had a chorus and band last night. How wonderful to go there and listen to the children sing and play their hearts out. I’m a grandmother, so I enjoyed it immensely. There were quite a few people there. It is wonderful having things get back to normal!

Did the library funding in Newark Valley pass? If so, what were the vote totals? They should have them published like the other towns did.

I’m going to start a new thing; National CB Day is going to be on Oct. 4 every year. So if you have a CB radio, get on the CB on Oct. 4, National CB Day.

Where is the great AARP for senior citizens during this time of inflation? They have been very silent over this issue.

There are several bulletproof plastics that can be used by the police to hold in front of them to protect themselves while they advance towards the shooter. You can check with the different plastics companies. They should be a standard item in every police force. They are available. Why aren’t they using them?

I sincerely wish the police would get after the people stealing the shopping carts out of the stores. I went there today as a senior citizen, handicapped as many of us are, and there were no shopping carts. That is stealing almost $200! Please go after them. This is very important to the shoppers who are elderly and need a cart.

Laws, they don’t stop bullets, robberies, drunk drivers or much of anything else bad from happening. It only keeps our lawmakers busy. Something has changed since I went to school during the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. I never even would give it a thought to bring in a gun to kill someone, nor want to almost 50 years later. I believe these young people are looking for a special sense of purpose. They feel lost and this is how they are reaching out to the world for help and it will only keep on happening until they get it. The young people need that special person to help guide them through their teen years, one of the most important times of life. Believe me, I know.

Yes, White Tails in Little Meadows is open, and they have AC now also.

When are they going to fix Route 434 between the Broome County line and Apalachin? It’s just a pothole infested 3-mile stretch of road. It’s been bad for years and it’s really bad now. It almost threw me off the road the other day. Wake up DOT!

Just wanted to let everyone know that I saw a notice on the Coburn Library door that they are having a book sale. It’s going to be next Friday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oh, and it is a freewill donation, so you can take as many books as you are interested in and leave any amount you wish.

Cringe-inducing phrase of the week: You didn’t “seen something”, you “saw something”.

Checked my records. Last year on May 31 regular gasoline was $2.939 per gallon. This year on May 31 it was $4.959 per gallon. So that 200 mile trip at 25 mpg you were willing to make last year will only cost you $16.16 more this year. Are you really willing to give it up for that?

A recent rebuke by the New York State Supreme Court to the Democrats and Governor Hochul for approving an unacceptable and biased federal voting redistricting map was an insight to exactly how Albany considers Upstate New York. The New York State Supreme Court was given the task by legal rules to take the job away from those in Albany (all Democrat majority) for an independent redraw of voting districts. As a result of this action, Hakeem Jefferies, a former six years in Albany Democrat New York State Assemblyman from Queens, said this; Jefferies proclaimed in attacking the court’s decision was to belittle the State Supreme Court Judge McAllister as a “GOP partisan from a county he never heard of before”. Well that wasn’t very reassuring for those in this area of New York being Steuben County goes unrecognized in Albany by an elected representative. Granted Republicans currently do not have a majority and now apparently have no standing either. If you are not a resident from one of the counties south of Orange or the immediate six counties surrounding Albany, you do not exist.

Strawberry Festival is a few short weeks away. Are we, as a Village, going to celebrate its return and show some pride in our Village? We have survived so much! Where’s a street sweeper? With the exorbitant taxes we pay, every residence and business should be issued a broom to clean up sidewalks. Let’s show our visitors that we’re not lazy slobs.

So many people think an article on a site is a waste of time, but then take the time to compose a response to tell you they think it’s a waste of time.

Took some time this past weekend to check out some cemeteries. Tioga Cemetery and St. Patrick’s Cemetery look fantastic for this Memorial Day weekend.

Would someone, anyone, in the Town of Owego Highway Department please fix the manhole potholes throughout the Terrace? Most of them have sunk or been paved around so now they are potholes. To make matters worse, most of them are right in the driving lane, especially when there are cars parked on the side. Thank you.

National Political Viewpoints

According to democrats, if you’re not for their open border policy you are a racist. Well, since there are 195 countries and people from 150 countries have been caught sneaking into our country, I guess I pretty much hate the whole world.

We all know President Biden is doing a terrible job. Everything he touches just goes south on us. We all also know it takes money to become president so yes; anybody could step up to the plate. Even my four-year-old neighbor could step up to the plate and do a better job than Biden, but unfortunately we are not millionaires / billionaires like he is, and we’re not getting money from outside countries to support us.

I see where Nancy Pelosi’s husband got picked up for DUI. It hasn’t been told too much on the other channels. I’ve only heard it one or two times. I bet it won’t be handled like the regular individual that got picked up for DWI. These people are special.

I’m a republican voter. I want to know why the republicans voted down lowering the cost of insulin as well as the cost of prescription drugs. It has to be because of the lobbyists and kickbacks, definitely.

In response to the person last week bashing President Biden, who said if you could do better then step up to the plate. Well, I think Mickey Mouse would do better than Biden.

What is with these signs saying the consequences of an election? Do you really want to go to an autocratic government without free and fair elections? Our country’s democracy (not the same as Democratic Party) is in jeopardy! So many who live in autocratic lead countries like North Korea, Russia, and others dream of a time when they get to vote and have their say. Please do not support this push for an end to the United States’ democracy!

Fox News claims the acquittal of Michael Sussmann proves Clinton guilty. What planet are they on?

“An extreme political party that makes it harder to vote and easier to die of gun violence is unfit to govern.” — Representative Hakeem Jeffries, May 29, 2022

Although it may be true that if Donald Trump chooses to run in 2024, he’ll be the same age as Biden when he ran in 2020 and there is a big difference between the two of them at that age. Biden has had two brain aneurysms, which have an effect on his cognitive ability. I can tell you from personal experience, that one brain bleed can totally change you. He has had at least two brain bleeds, which I’m sure were far more devastating than the one I had. If you think that Joe is competent to do anything more challenging than your average person in his early 80’s you need help, a lot of it, and real soon.

The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas illustrates the farce that is the Biden Administration. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and FBI were swarming the school well after the tragedy. While local law enforcement mishandled things, the DEA and FBI had no jurisdiction and zero value-add. Emphasis, the Feds brought nothing of value. They did get their DEA and FBI labeled jackets in front of the press. While the Feds were parading around Uvalde, 60 miles to the West there is an invasion of Undocumented Individuals, a.k.a. illegal aliens (some rapists, murders, drug dealers, terrorists, and more and some infected with drug resistance tuberculosis), and Biden turns a blind eye.

So Nancy Pelosi’s husband is out in the wee hours of the morning, driving around drunk (.08 is 4-plus drinks – reaction time at 82 years old is already compromised), causing accidents in his brand new, gas guzzling Porsche. Yeah, I know, people in glass houses, blah, blah, blah. It is the blatant hypocrisy that is offensive.

President Trump was correct about one thing. The 2020 election was rigged, and he rigged it.

President Biden does NOT control gas prices!

We can’t blame Justice Thomas for his wife’s participation in the “stop the steal” effort but we can blame Speaker Pelosi for her husband’s DUI arrest. Why do so many think like this?

Some of this week’s tidbits: The president is “going to keep rising (sic) gas prices” – nope, the gas companies do that. Hochul has “passed 41 bills” – nope, the legislature passes bills. WHO “wants to subvert national laws” – nope, they can’t do that. Hochul is “flying in immigrants” – nope, if it’s being done it’s the federal government doing it. The Russian collusion scandal was “concocted by the Clinton campaign” – nope, see the Mueller and Senate reports. Biden signed a “new oil purchase agreement with Venezuela” – nope, just allowing Chevron to negotiate a potential production restart there, which would increase oil supplies and lower the price. It is pretty easy to look these up.