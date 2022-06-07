Tioga State Bank featured in National Business View Magazine

Tioga State Bank was featured in the April/May issue of the national publication, Business View Magazine. The article centered on the bank’s community-first commitment to serving its customers and communities, especially during the early months of the COVID outbreak.

In the article, Tioga State Bank President and CEO Robert Fisher stated, “The bank processed almost 950 loans during the pandemic, averaging around $69,000 per loan, with its largest loan amounting to $2.7 million. We were doing whatever we could to help small businesses that needed the money to keep their businesses going – and it felt really good.”

Fisher added, “Never have I seen our team come together and work like that. People were working on evenings, nights, and weekends because it was truly a mission to help our community and customers get through this.”

In addition, the TSB Foundation, Inc. and bank employees worked out in the community, helping with food distribution to residents in need and to front-line healthcare providers as a thank you for their countless hours of dedication.

The article can be found at https://businessviewmagazine.com/digital-magazines/apr-2022/171/.

Mr. Fisher recently completed his term as Chairman of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA). In this role he crisscrossed the nation, educating and advocating for the important role and unique value that community banks provide for Americans and their communities. Topics the ICBA promotes include banking access, financial literacy, cyber security, banking careers, and more.

To learn more about Tioga State Bank, visit www.tiogabank.com or call them, toll free, at 1-888-303-4872.