District-wide art show returns

The art departments at Owego-Apalachin Schools announce the return of their district-wide art show scheduled for Monday, June 6. The exhibit, aptly named “Resilience,” features work by students in grades K-12 and will remain available for viewing through June 8.

The June 6 unveiling will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and prior to the spring choral concert scheduled in the middle school gymnasium.

Due to COVID concerns over the last two years, the art departments were challenged to find an alternate solution for the annual show, so last year a digital version was presented.

George VanHouten, art teacher at Apalachin Elementary School, remarked that last year’s digital version was obviously not the same, and welcomes the return of the show in-person this year for what he said, “Has been a pretty normal year.”

The community is invited to browse the multifaceted exhibit that will feature hundreds of pieces by students from Apalachin and Owego Elementary Schools, the Owego Middle School, and Owego Free Academy.

VanHouten explained that the theme “Resilience” was decided upon by all of the art teachers within the district. “Resilience” touches upon the journey through the pandemic, and then the road to overcome it.

In addition to VanHouten, art teachers from the district include Melanie Murphy from Owego Elementary, Kathleen Holt from Owego Middle, and Katherine Karpel and Jolene Williams from Owego Free Academy.

Art displayed at the show will also showcase the most outstanding pieces completed by students during the entire school year, and what VanHouten remarked as the, “Best of the best.”

For example, the collection from Apalachin Elementary, VanHouten shared, includes a piece by a student who cleverly arranged a variety of shapes to design a robot, and another student who learned how to blend oil pastels to create a vibrant painting of a whimsical emu.

School students take art classes starting in PreK and all the way through their high school years, and where they are introduced to oil pastels, pottery, 2D and 3D art, drawings, and computerized art and photography, just to name a few. At the high school level, students have the opportunity to utilize an art lab where they experiment with Photo Shop and digital art, among other facets.

Elementary students who have artwork featured at the show will receive participation ribbons. Students in the middle and high schools will be judged via multiple categories, with first, second and third place awards extended, among other awards.

For additional information, visit oacsd.org.