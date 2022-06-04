St. Baldrick’s Foundation event taking place on Sunday

On Sunday, June 5, the annual St. Baldrick’s event will take place at the Candor American Legion Pavilion, located at 90 Spencer Rd. in Candor to raise money for childhood cancer research.

The June 5 event begins with the 5K Run/Walk. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. at the Legion’s Pavilion, and the race kicks off at 10 a.m. and will proceed through the village streets of Candor.

The registration fee is $15.00. No dogs or other pets are allowed at the event.

The second part of the day is the shaving event, which begins at 11:15 p.m. at the pavilion. There will also be raffles and food and the recently added vendor and craft fair to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Legion.

According to the organizers, the goal this year is to raise $40,000, while 35 Candor volunteers go bald to help fight childhood cancer.

To sign up to shave, do the 5K or volunteer visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022. To participate in the shave, signup as a “Shavee.”

To join in the 5K, signup as a “fundraiser participant.” There are also opportunities to volunteer by signing up as an “event volunteer.”

For more information, email candorstbaldricks@gmail.com, www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022, or email to candorstbaldricks@gmail.com.