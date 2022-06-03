Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Amore’ (all black) and my sister’s name is Alicia (grey and white). We were born late in December outside under a porch on the corner of Erie Street and Main Street.

Our mom took good care of us, but when we were four or five weeks old we started venturing out from underneath the porch and people started noticing us. The people put a shelter with a heater in it for all three of us, but I guess they were concerned about us because we lived right on a busy corner with a lot of traffic going by, and a railroad track in the backyard.

For three weeks in February they tried to catch us. Finally all of us were caught and brought inside. Gail was called to come get us. We all got fixed and tested, and were given shots in April.

My sister Alicia and myself are ready for adoption but our Mom, who is black and white, doesn’t like people so she needs to find a place where she doesn’t have to interact with people.

I am friendly and like people, I am a quiet kitty and would prefer a quiet home to go to. My sister is a little frightened of people so she will hiss a little bit when Gail comes around, but I think she will be better once she gets used to people.

My sister and I are really close and I would like to be adopted with her if I could. We have been through so much already; we would not like being separated. Besides, I think she needs me to feel safe.

If you would like to meet us, please call Gail and she can make the necessary arrangements. If you would like to donate to help Gail with all the expenses she has with all of us you can make out your check to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.