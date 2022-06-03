Black Cat Gallery to celebrate First Friday in June with ‘Story’

The Black Cat Gallery will be celebrating June’s First Friday Art Walk with Robert Heinrich and Gordie Gottlieb from the group “Story” playing from 6 to 9 p.m. Owego’s First Friday Art Walk takes place around downtown Owego and you can learn more at www.owego.org.

“Story” has an aggregate 100-plus years of musical experience with songs and styles that range from folk, country and blues, rock and jazz standards, as well as a few original songs.

In a prepared release, the gallery wrote, “Each has performed extensively with various groups, and as solo acts, before teaming up in 2011. Whatever the musical style, they gravitate toward songs that tell stories of people and stories of life. They create rich instrumental beds for their vocals, blending a wide variety of acoustic stringed instruments including 6-string, 12-string and classical guitars, mandolin, banjo, dulcimer, charango, Autoharp, Cuatro and others.”

You can find them at the Black Cat Gallery, located at 214 Front St. in Owego. You can visit them or learn more at https://blackcatgalleryowego.com.