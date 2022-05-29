First Annual Bluebell Day held at the Farmstead

The First Bluebell Day was held on Saturday, May 21, at the Bement-Billings Farmstead, located along State Route 38 in Newark Valley. Under warm skies, guests were able to take a self-guided and cool Bluebell viewing walk along the Sycamore trail, and enjoy a Creative Environmental Story Walk and Scavenger Hunt in the woods, featuring the book, “The Hidden Rainbow.”

Members of the Historical Society’s Guilds held demonstrations including sewing on antique sewing machines, blacksmithing, weaving, spinning, carding wool, and more.

Creative and fun Craft activities were held in the Welcome Center, and the Sap House hosted a Snack Bar.

The gift shop was open for Bluebell Day, and is also open on weekends. For more information about the society’s free activities and their volunteer and guild opportunities, visit www.nvhistory.org or call (607) 642-9516.