First Annual Bluebell Day held at the Farmstead

Enjoying the Environmental Story activity from book, The Hidden Rainbow, whilst walking the Sycamore trail. Provided photo.
Posted By: Contributed by Chirya Risely
May 29, 2022
The First Bluebell Day was held on Saturday, May 21, at the Bement-Billings Farmstead, located along State Route 38 in Newark Valley. Under warm skies, guests were able to take a self-guided and cool Bluebell viewing walk along the Sycamore trail, and enjoy a Creative Environmental Story Walk and Scavenger Hunt in the woods, featuring the book, “The Hidden Rainbow.”
Members of the Historical Society’s Guilds held demonstrations including sewing on antique sewing machines, blacksmithing, weaving, spinning, carding wool, and more.
The Rainbow Group provided an Environmental Story on the Trail. Pictured are Erin Chapman and husband Neal; Erin is a Librarian at the Tappan-Spaulding Memorial Library in Newark Valley. Provided photo.
Creative and fun Craft activities were held in the Welcome Center, and the Sap House hosted a Snack Bar.
The gift shop was open for Bluebell Day, and is also open on weekends. For more information about the society’s free activities and their volunteer and guild opportunities, visit www.nvhistory.org or call (607) 642-9516.
Memorial Library in Newark Valley. Provided photo.
Bluebell2 – The Rainbow Group provided a Rainbow Story Walk at the Farmstead. Pictured is Erin Chapman, a Librarian at the Tappan-Spaulding Memorial Library in Newark Valley. Provided photo.
A close look at the flower of the day!
Spinning in the Loom Barn was a popular activity during Bluebell Day. Pictured are Tegan Edgington and Dave Marks. Provided photo.
Rhonda Bickford, Priscilla Schwarze, and Helen Dannecker are pictured in their Bluebell Bonnets during the First Annual Bluebell Day event, held May 21 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley. Provided photo.
