What’s Happening for the week of May 29, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

MAY

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday- Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

MAY 30

Annual Northern Tioga Memorial Day of Service of Remembrance, 10 a.m., Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley.

Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer.

MAY 31

Tech Support Tuesday Program, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

Threads Group, 6 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

JUNE 1

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Mystery Book Club, 10:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library. Registration requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

JUNE 2

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Master Minds Club, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

Lounsberry Food Pantry Extra Day, open 2 to 4 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Call (607) 687-0442 for information and leave a message.

Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page at 10 a.m. This week they will read stories about Pete the Cat.

JUNE 3

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

Front Porch Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Free will donation.

Grilling and Chilling, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 401 on Front St. in Owego. Proceeds benefit activities within the community. Hosted by the Chapter 401 American Legion Riders.

Story Time at the Library, 10a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read stories about Pete the Cat, sing songs, and make a craft. They will also play with blocks after the 11 a.m. story time. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.

Mental Health Subcommittee meeting, 9 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. The meeting is also available via zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83007751355?pwd=NFBVUU1tQU8zbkVGTnZ5bFNQcDNDZz09; Meeting ID: 830 0775 1355; Passcode: 035488.

JUNE 4

Paint & Learn Acrylic Art Program, 2 p.m. Coburn Free library. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Tioga Ridge Runners Chicken BBQ, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out; J&M Enterprise, 1712 Union Center Maine Highway, Endicott. Pre-sale tickets are available by calling (607) 902-4175; leave a message.

Tioga County Historical Society, Huge Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 110 Front St., Owego.

Coburn Free Library Saturday Afternoon Craft Group, 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

JUNE 4 and 5

Pollinator Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, Farmer Brown’s Marketplace, Route 434, Apalachin, N.Y. A variety of pollinators will be on sale with proceeds supporting Waterman Conservation Center efforts.

JUNE 5

Candor St. Baldrick’s event, Candor American Legion Pavilion, 90 Spencer Rd., Candor. This year’s event will start off with a 5K Run / Walk through the Village Streets of Candor. This will start and end at the Legion. The race will kick off at 10 a.m. Check-ins will begin at 9 a.m. at the Legion Pavilion. To register in advance, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022. When you get onto the page, sign up as an “event or fundraiser participant.” Registration fee is $15, and $25 if you want an event t-shirt (must register by May 16). For questions, email to candorstbaldricks@gmail.com. At the event there will be raffles, food, music and a few new things that are still in planning stages. This is a pet and dog free event.

Chicken BBQ, 11:30 a.m., St. John’s Church Parking Lot, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley, $12. Takeout only. For tickets, call the church office at (607) 687-1068.

JUNE 7

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union parking lot, 1145 Rte. 17C, Owego. Owego Lion’s Club Fundraiser.

JUNE 8

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Athens Senior Citizens Father’s Day Luncheon, noon, Airport Senior Community Hall. The ladies will make a covered dish and desserts for this event. New members are welcome.

JUNE 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 10

Depot Friday Nights: Rick Marsi, doors open 6 p.m., music begins 7 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley.

JUNE 10 and 11

Friends of the Coburn Free Library Book Sale, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

JUNE 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 12

Hiawatha Island Adventure, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the mainland beginning at 11 a.m.; purchase lunch from The Cellar Restaurant and ice cream from The Maine Scoop while dining in the comfort of a tent on the banks of the Susquehanna River. Reserve your tickets online at watermancenter.org, or call the center at (607) 625-2221.

JUNE 13

Takeout chicken dinner with three sides and a dessert, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church. The cost is $10; call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, 12 to 4 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Call (607) 687-0442 for information and leave a message.

JUNE 14

The Sixth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2022 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 15

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Free Community Meal. 5 to 6 p.m., St John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley. Take out only. All are Welcome.

JUNE 16

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Corner of Whittemore Hill Road and Teeter Road, Owego.

Taming the Dragon of Anxiety with Sarah Mission, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Doug’s Fish Fry coming at the Candor Farmer’s Market, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. Proceeds benefit Team Timmy Scholarship Fund. Organized by Team Timmy. To learn more, find Team Timmy on Facebook or email Rick Neild at rickyneild@yahoo.com, call (607) 659-7460, or (607) 321-4046.

JUNE 17

Depot Friday Nights: The Little Big Band, Doors open 6 p.m., Music begins 7 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley.

JUNE 17 and 18

40th Annual Strawberry Festival in Downtown Owego, Friday night Block Party from 5-9 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m. There will be food, music, jugglers, dinosaurs, and more. The parade kicks off activities on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by live music, activities, vendors, Spiderman, dinosaurs, and much more. Visit www.owego.org and click on the Strawberry for all of the details!

JUNE 18

4th Open-Class Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Presented by the United Methodist Men Brothers for the Cross. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. for the show vehicles. Admission is $10 for vehicles and $2 for each for spectators or $5 per car. There will be entertainment by Donnie Miller and concessions on location. Call Glenn at (607) 658-6579 or Don at (607) 658-3340 for more information.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Lounsberry Food Pantry Extra Day, 12 to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Call 687-0442 for info and leave a message.

Coburn Free Library Saturday Afternoon Craft Group, 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

JUNE 19

Father’s Day Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Meal includes 1/2 chicken, salt potatoes, and beans and a roll. Presale tickets are encouraged, and are available at the Lodge.

JUNE 21

LEGO Club, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

JUNE 22

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 23

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 24

Depot Friday Nights: Rich Wilson, doors open 6 p.m., music begins 7 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley.

JUNE 25

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Literary Art Club – A new kind of book club, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

JUNE 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 29

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required. Register the Tuesday before at 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone 2-1-1 or visit wwwfoodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bag to carry food.

JUNE 30

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Candor July 4th Celebration, Carnival – Wheelock rides, 6 p.m., Candor.

JULY 1

Candor July 4th Celebration: Fireworks at Dusk, Carnival – Wheelock Rides, 6 p.m., Candor.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

JULY 2

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Everett Swansbrough’s Open Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Kiddie Parade at 5 p.m. at the American Legion. Carnival and Wheelock Rides at 4 p.m.

JULY 3

Candor 4th of July Celebration: Horse Pull – Side Hill Acres Goat Farm. Gates open at 8 a.m. Pull Starts at 1 p.m.

JULY 4

Candor July 4th of July Celebration; parade downtown at 10 a.m. and American Legion Auxiliary Chicken BBQ at 11 a.m.

JULY 5

SVE Board of Education Reorganization Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JULY 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 7

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 10

Cars in the Park 2022, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car registration closes at 1 p.m., Hickories Park, Rt. 17 (I86), Exit 65, Owego. Public Admission is a $2 donation and all vehicles are welcome. There will be Dash Plaques, give-a-ways, a 50/50 Raffle, T-Shirts, and more. For more information, contact Pete Minni at (607) 727-1314 or Doug Soden at (570) 247-8082. Vendors can contact Bob Butler at (607) 227-0119 or visit www.triplecitiesstreetrods.com.

JULY 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 16

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 20

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 21

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 23

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Blueberry and Book Festival, Berkshire Free Library in Berkshire, N.Y. Interested vendors can email blueberry@htva.net.

JULY 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents

JULY 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

AUGUST 6

The South Creek Lions 7th Annual Golf Tournament, 12:30 p.m. registration, 1 p.m. Shotgun Start, Tommasso’s in Waverly. This year’s Tournament will honor the memory of Lion Irma Chapman, a long-time member of the club and resident of the area. Sign up sheets will be available at Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett and at Shedden’s in Fassett. You may also request one by emailing to southcreeklions@gmail.com. South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.