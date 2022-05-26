Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 5, 2022, property located at 424 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from Hope Vandegrift to Trinity Farmer for $150,000.

On May 5, 2022, property located at 5 Waterman Ave., Town of Owego, from Sara Palmer to James Delafield for $128,000.

On May 5, 2022, property located at 441 Barton Rd., Town of Owego, from John and Janet Sobotka to Catherine Gillette for $180,000.

On May 5, 2022, property located at 132 Catlin Hill Rd., Tioga, from Thomas and Christina Ulrich to David and Valerie Gilbert or $185,000.

On May 5, 2022, property located at 12 Main St., Village of Newark Valley, from Kari Cornell to Walter Herman and Jennifer Devall for $83,500.

On May 6, 2022, property located at 26 Smullen Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Robert Brown to Gina and Zachary Schweckendiek for $182,000.

On May 6, 2022, property located at 24 Catlin Hill Rd., Tioga, from Justin Hulslander to Amy Homan for $150,000.

On May 6, 2022, property located at Stocks Road, Town of Owego, from Alice Judge to Katherine Alexopoulos for $12,000.

On May 6, 2022, property located at 39 West Ave., Village of Owego, fro Leanne Walker to Lori Pickering for $124,900.

On May 9, 2022, property located at 79 Oxbow Rd., Town of Barton, from Kenneth Jacobson to Jeffrey Donovan for $126,600.

On May 9, 2022, property located at 14 North Main St., Town of Newark Valley, from Dwayne Klossner to Squedunk Hollow Holdings LLC for $128,000.

On May 9, 2022, property located at 177 Bliven St., Village of Nichols, from Tina Lenox to Danielle Tappan for $100,000.

On May 9, 2022, property located at 581 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Tony and Stacy Santalucia to Jason Wild and Hanna Khatami for $252,500.

On May 9, 2022, property located at 417 Acres Ave., Town of Barton, from Scott Vanduzer to Adam Zwierlein and Martina Ayres for $267,000.

On May 10, 2022, property located at 216 Lathrop Rd., Town of Candor, from Johua Sindoni to James Martin for $250,000.

On May 10, 2022, property located at Ceurter Road, Town of Berkshire, from David Whitman to Matthew and Bobbi Jo Tallon for $55,000.

On May 10, 2022, property located a 6 O’Brien Ave., Town of Owego, from Jim Kline to Sheila Elizondo for $189,000.

On May 11, 2022, property located at 3929 Waverly Rd., Tioga, from Marlene Godfrey to Douglas Orban for $45,000.

On May 12, 2022, property located at 132 Wilbur St., Village of Waverly, from Cindy Jimenez to Jenifer Waters for $125,000.

On May 12, 2022, property located at 567 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from First Grantor: Louis Niera to Justin Nugent for $200,000.