Local high school seniors honored by Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation

On Sunday, May 15, a dozen Tioga County high school seniors gathered with their families at the Pumpelly House in Owego to be recognized for their acts of community service, academic achievement, and citizenship.

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation awarded each a $500 scholarship for continuing education. Foundation board vice president, Kat Curatolo provided opening remarks, and board member Ryan Marchewka read a congratulatory message to the students from Robert C. “Beau” Bassett that encouraged them and read, “To see and remember your own value, always seeking to see the value of others, especially the less fortunate; give back, contribute and serve often practicing gratitude for all the good in your life; and be bold and make your mark in your community and in the world. Do not be afraid to make waves to stand up for what you care about, who you care about and what is right and just.”

Foundation board secretary, Melissa Tourtellotte, shared, “We are grateful for the difference these students have made in their communities. We look forward to seeing the impact they will make as they continue their educational journeys.”

Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation Tioga County Scholarship Winners for 2022 include Gavin Bowers and Gabriel O’Donnell, who received the Robert Van Rensselaer Bassett Scholarship; Audra F. McFarland and Margaret McCann earned the Charles and Harriett Hibberd Bassett Scholarship; the Louise and Robert Woodburn Family Scholarship went to Jacob Krassin and Caoilainn O’Hara; Alyssa Stephens was awarded the Robert Merwin Family Fine Arts Scholarship; Caleb Ferraro earned the Colleen and David Dewey-Wright Theater Arts Scholarship; the Eudora and Fred Shuler Family Scholarship was awarded to Katlyn Gusse and Nicholas Maslin; the History Education for Tioga County Scholarship was awarded to Carly Kirtland, Monica M. Escalante, and Verity S. Realmuto; Gabrielle Pettit earned the Halliday Eaton Family STEM Scholarship; and the Roger Westgate Family Creative Arts Scholarship was awarded to Elisa Hatton.