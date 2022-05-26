Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host digital fraud presentation

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. invites the community to a presentation on Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego to learn more about the dangers of digital fraud.

Tioga State Bank will share information on why fraudsters target older adults, phishing, foreign lotteries, post-disaster fraud, Social Security fraud, online buying, and how to verify if donations are legitimate.

This presentation is free to the public, but registration is required. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.