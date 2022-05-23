Rotary District 7170, Owego and Cortland Rotary Clubs make donation to Ukraine 

Local Rotary Clubs are moved to international service as the fighting continues in war-torn Ukraine. Wendy Deis, Owego Rotary Club Foundation chair, with the guidance of Yuliya Bitner, Rotaract Club President in Lviv Ukraine, identified essential trauma medical supplies needed in Lviv.

Owego and Cortland Rotary club members donated over $11,000. The Rotary District 7170 Finance Committee not only covered the shortfall, but also gifted $4,000 more to purchase additional supplies. This money will be even more impactful thanks to a 15% discount from the vendor, negotiated by Owego Club Member Kevin Millar.

Local Rotary members connected with Yuliya Bitner via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Yuliya is 22 years old and is finishing an International Law Master’s program at Ivan Franko National University in Lviv.

Yuliya has been a member of the Rotaract club since 2018. She said, “During peaceful times [our Rotaract Club was] doing different projects to help locally, mainly projects to help hospitals with equipment. This spring we had a lot of plans and projects, but the 24th of February has changed everything.”

Wendy Deis, Owego Rotary Club Foundation chair noted, “We are so appreciative for the support we have from our club members, Cortland Rotary Club, community friends and District 7170 for the people in Ukraine. Through our Rotary connections we can network to identify needs and help communities here at home and around the world.”

To learn more about Rotary, visit www.rotarydistrict7170.org/.