May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental Health Awareness Month is observed each May to raise awareness, fight stigma, provide resources, educate the public, and advocate for policies that are supportive of mental health.

Mental health isn’t just about mental health conditions. Our mental health is an important part of our overall health, and includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also determines how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices.

Regardless if you have been diagnosed with a mental health condition or not, there are ways that you can take care of your mental health. Eat healthy, well-balanced meals; be physically active by doing activities you enjoy that get you up and moving; get plenty of sleep; avoid alcohol, drugs, smoking and tobacco products (including e-cigarettes); make time to unwind and do activities you enjoy; connect with others, your community, and/or faith-based organizations; take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media.

Part of taking care of you is recognizing when to seek help from a professional. Reaching out for help is not a weakness, but rather an act of self-compassion.

Tioga County Mental Hygiene offers a variety of services to meet your needs, and there is NO waiting list. Services are available to all ages and no one is refused services due to inability to pay.

A member of the Mental Hygiene team will meet with you, listen to your needs, work with you to create goals for treatment, and set you up with the services that meet your needs. Services may include, but are not limited to, individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy, case management services, and medication.

Crisis services are available 24/7. You can call (607) 687-4000; after hours, weekends, and holidays call (607) 687-1010 and ask for the on-call social worker, or walk-in at the Owego Clinic between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Additional information and resources can be found at cdc.gov/mentalhealth.