Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash on Route 34

On May 12, 2022, at approximately 9:41 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office investigated a serious personal injury crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on State Route 34 in the Town of Barton.

Upon arrival on scene it was determined that the operator of the motorcycle was in serious condition, which required CPR. Members of the public started life-saving measures on scene.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as Brandon J. Burnham, age 24 of Elmira, N.Y., was transported to Robert Packer Hospital via Greater Valley Ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after reaching the hospital.

Greater Valley EMS and the Tioga County Crash Investigation Unit assisted the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office on scene. The details of the crash are currently under investigation.