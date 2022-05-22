Historic Owego Marketplace awarded Floyd Hooker Foundation grant

The Historic Owego Marketplace is pleased to announce the receipt of a $10,000 grant from the Floyd Hooker Foundation. The monies will be used to provide activities for youth throughout the year in the historic district of downtown Owego, to include the upcoming Strawberry Festival, planned for June 17-18 in downtown Owego.

Throughout the year, HOM is host to many activities that include Lights on the River, First Friday, Holiday Showcase, and more. You can visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Many will recall St. Patrick’s Day in 1999 when Floyd “Vic” Hooker; a Tioga County resident who lived in a small apartment above his favorite restaurant and pub, the Parkview Hotel and Restaurant, struck it rich when he netted $45 million in the New York State Lottery. This prize, according to lottery officials at that time, was one of the biggest prizes awarded in state history,

Upon his death in 2007, Floyd “Vic” Hooker designated his estate to his family members, and 30% of the estate was designated to assist children in Tioga County, N.Y.

Floyd helped many organizations prior to his death, and this charitable trait continues through the Hooker Foundation.

The Tioga County community is very fortunate to have these funds available to keep activities and services for youth alive.