TCRM offers assistance with vocational training

Interested in learning a new skill or changing your career path? Are you interested in learning a new skill or looking for a change in career? Would you like to do vocational training but don't know where to start?

Vocational Training opportunities begin soon at Broome-Tioga BOCES in Johnson City. Applications will be accepted in June for classes starting in September.

Tioga County Rural Ministry may be able to help. Give Alycia a call at (607) 687-3021 for more information.