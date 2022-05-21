TCRM offers assistance with vocational training

TCRM offers assistance with vocational trainingTioga County Rural Ministry can assist individuals in finding a new trade through Broome-Tioga BOCES. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert May 21, 2022

Interested in learning a new skill or changing your career path? Have you ever dreamed of becoming a welder or an electrician? How about a cosmetologist or phlebotomist? Are you interested in learning a new skill or looking for a change in career? Would you like to do vocational training but don’t know where to start? 

Vocational Training opportunities begin soon at Broome-Tioga BOCES in Johnson City. Applications will be accepted in June for classes starting in September.

Tioga County Rural Ministry may be able to help. Give Alycia a call at (607) 687-3021 for more information.

