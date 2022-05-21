Historical Society seeking donations for yard sale

A White Elephant Sale benefiting the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum will be held on June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Tioga County Historical Society.

Donations of unwanted items are currently being sought. Donations can be left by the stairs, located in the back of the Museum, any time between May 12 and June 3.

They are accepting collectible items, small household items, books, records, Christmas items, toys, and more. The Historical Society will not accept computer accessories, car parts, CDs, shoes, mattresses, large appliances, furniture, televisions, or electronic equipment.

The Tioga County Historical Society is located at 110 Front St. in the Historic District of downtown Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-2460, email museum@tiogahistory.org, or visit www.tiogahistory.org.

You can also Follow TCHS on Facebook to learn more about the museum and Tioga County History.