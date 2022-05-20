Spring into A New Hope

The community is welcome to join A New Hope Center as they celebrate their community partners and volunteers with food, music, and fun. The celebration will take place on May 20 at the Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Blvd. in Owego. Doors open at 5:30 with a cash bar, a dinner buffet with prime rib and vegetarian options will be served at 6 p.m., and live music by the Woodshed Prophets begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the prime rib buffet are $30, the vegetarian buffet is $20, and the concert with the Woodshed Prophets is also serving as a fundraiser at a cost of $15 per ticket. You can learn more at www.woodshedprophets.com/, and the music will be live-streamed, for a cost of $10. Meal tickets must be reserved by May 13 and concert tickets are available online and at the door.

To purchase tickets online, visit www.anewhopecenter.org; you can also call A New Hope Center at (607) 687-6866.

The concert will be held outside, weather permitting. Guests are asked to bring their own chair or blanket. There is limited outdoor seating under the band shell. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside.

All event proceeds will benefit A New Hope Center, Tioga County, New York’s nonprofit organization that provides services to individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and crime.

You can learn more at www.anewhopecenter.org/.