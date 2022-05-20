Tom McEnteer Talks on People of Tioga County

The Candor Historical Society will host Tom McEnteer on Wednesday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall for a talk on People of Tioga County: Some Stuff You Didn’t Know About Some People You Never Heard Of.

McEnteer will recount a few stories about people with a Tioga County connection that had an impact far beyond our local area. Some are men; some are women; some were born here; some died here; some just lived here a while. Some were business people; some were politicians; some were scientists; some were military. All were noteworthy. Although there won’t be a slide show, McEnteer will have pictures to share.

McEnteer is a former teacher that retired with over 30 years in the Owego-Apalachin School District. While not a history teacher, he has been interested in history for most of his life.

He has been a volunteer and trustee of the Tioga County Historical Society for most of the past 50 years. He was an active re-enactor of the American Revolution for many years, and was involved in community celebrations of both the Owego, and Tioga County Bicentennials.

He was one of the originators of the Tioga County Tourism bus and walking tours, and has given hundreds of history presentations to local groups and organizations. He and his late wife Sally ran an antique business in downtown Owego as their retirement occupation for over 20 years.

This talk is free and open to the public. For more information on this and other aspects of the Candor Historical Society, contact Nancy Riggs, president, by calling (607) 759-4001 or visit www.candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com.