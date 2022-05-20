Poppies for Veterans

The first nationwide distribution of Poppies by the VFW of the United States of America was in May 1922. Inspired by the poem, “In Flanders Fields”, written by John McCrae, Buddy Poppies are assembled by veterans in need and disabled veterans, affording them additional income and a form of therapy.

Since things have been different because of COVID-19, VFW 1371 Auxiliary Chairman Dorolyn Perry has started a campaign to place poppy cans in local businesses.

Along with VFW Auxiliary member Gary Marsh, poppy cans are located in the following businesses in Apalachin and Owego, N.Y.; the Blue Dolphin, Sweeney’s Market, Owego’s Parkview Hotel, The Community Shop, Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, and the Owego Kitchen.

If you would like a poppy can in your business, contact Dorolyn by e-mail to doperry@peoplepc.com.

Perry, who also serves as the VFW’s National Home Chairman, would like to inform everyone about the VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. The home is open to veterans and relatives of members. The National Home also has a help line at 1-800-313-4200 for veterans.

They may be able to assist with contacting organizations in their area to help veterans. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and their Auxiliary members, as well as their communities, fund the VFW Poppy program and VFW National Home.

Memorial Day is fast approaching. When conversing to others please refrain from saying “Happy Memorial Day”. This is not a happy day for some veterans who remember their fellow soldiers who were killed or captured. Rather shake their hand and thank them for their service.

Do you have special interests you would like to expound upon or like working with veterans or working with youth? Find out if you are eligible to join the VFW or Auxiliary. You can join on a veteran who served overseas and has proof, such as a DD214. For more information, call the VFW at (607) 687 -1371.

We salute all deceased veterans on this Memorial Day.

In Flanders Fields

by John McCrae

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead, Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow.

Loved and were loved and now we lie

In Flanders fields

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you, from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow,

In Flanders fields.