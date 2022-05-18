Nichols casino offers resources to address problem gambling

Several New York State Agencies that spread awareness of problem gambling gathered at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort in Nichols, N.Y. earlier in the month, and just prior to the opening day of Harness Racing at the track, to highlight the services offered to those struggling with a gambling addiction.

The Problem Gambling Resource Center (PGRC) gathered with management at Tioga Downs and members of the New York State Gaming Commission and the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) on May 4 to discuss the steps taken to address problem gambling.

“It’s a silent addiction,” said Patricia Zuber-Wilson, associate commissioner of the Division of Prevention and Problem Services for the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services, adding, “Problem gambling affects everything. If someone recognizes a problem, OASAS has 31 outpatient and 12-residential services, peer services, and recovery support.”

She shared that when gambling, people need to know their limits and stick with them.

According to PGRC, in 2006, nearly 668,000 adults in New York State were struggling with a gambling problem, and that equals 5% of the adult population. These agencies are working to bring that number down, and great efforts have been made since the last household survey was conducted by OASAS. That number is much lower now, thanks to their efforts.

“When gambling, set your limits and limit your hours,” Zuber-Wilson added.

Jim Maney, executive director of the New York State Council on Problem Gambling, stated that Tioga Downs is the only casino so far that is supporting the services of the PGRC onsite, an indication that they care about their community.

“Our responsibility is to make sure people are okay, and our partnership with Tioga Downs is a positive sign,” said Maney, who also explained that the PGRC is onsite every month, and that their staff, as a whole, has 233 trained professionals across the state in all languages that can help.

“We want to make sure that when someone reaches out for help, that we can be there,” Maney added.

Jim Weed, marketing manager at Tioga Downs, stated that last week’s event, which once again allowed the PGRC to conduct outreach at their facility, just highlights what they already do, which is look out for their guests.

“They offer great resources,” said Weed of the PGRCs efforts, and added that they are typically at the casino monthly.

To learn more, you can visit the PGRC online at https://nyproblemgamblinghelp.org/finger-lakes/.

To learn more about Tioga Downs, visit www.tiogadowns.com.