Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 2, 2022 through May 8, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, 14 traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

John J. Bair, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) and Stalking in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor) following investigation of a Domestic Incident on Spencer Avenue. Bair was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Cory A Boyce, age 29 of Johnson City, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Operating a Motor Vehicle with Improper Plates (Violation), and Inadequate Exhaust (Violation) following a traffic stop. Boyce was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Miles A. Floyd, age 30 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for two separate Arrest Warrants issued by Village of Owego Court issued for Disobeying Court Mandate (Misdemeanor) for Violations of Order of Protection. Floyd was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.